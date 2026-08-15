New Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.58 Lakh

Royal Enfield has launched an updated Continental GT 650 in India, introducing minor styling and feature changes while retaining the motorcycle's core mechanical package. Prices now start at Rs 3.58 lakh and extend to Rs 3.88 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the colour and specification.

The updated Continental GT 650 is offered in four colour options. The Rocker Red variant, which now features a blacked-out engine, exhaust and cast-alloy wheels, is priced at Rs 3.58 lakh, the same as the British Racing Green version that retains a polished engine and spoke wheels. The Apex Grey, with its blacked-out engine and cast-alloy wheels, is priced at Rs 3.81 lakh, while the Mr Clean variant, finished with a polished engine and spoke wheels, is the most expensive at Rs 3.88 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

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The 2026 Continental GT 650 receives a black-painted instrument cowl and new LED indicators. A USB Type-C fast-charging port has also been added, making it easier for riders to charge smartphones and other devices on the go.

The Rocker Red variant now features a blacked-out engine, exhaust and cast-alloy wheels. This specification was previously exclusive to the Apex Grey colour. With this change, British Racing Green and Mr Clean are the only variants that continue to use spoke wheels and a polished engine finish.

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These updates are primarily cosmetic and do not alter the motorcycle's fundamental design or riding character. The Continental GT 650 remains mechanically unchanged. It continues to use the 648cc, air- and oil-cooled parallel-twin engine, which produces 47hp and 52.3Nm of torque. Power is delivered to the rear wheel through a six-speed gearbox.

The Continental GT 650 continues to occupy a distinct position in Royal Enfield's line-up as a classic café racer with modern reliability. The introduction of the USB Type-C port and subtle styling tweaks should help it remain competitive in the mid-weight performance segment, even as the company prepares to introduce larger-capacity models.