Mahindra BE6 Sporteq Launched In India At Rs 11.45 Lakh; Gets Special Editions

Following the debut of the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler, the Indian manufacturer has introduced the BE6 Sporteq in India at a starting price of Rs 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom with BaaS), without Baas the prices start at Rs 19.45 lakh (ex-showroom). This iteration of the electric SUV gets special edition models like the Launch Edition and the BE6 Sporteq Four, expanding the lineup of electric SUVs, which already had the Formula E Edition and the Batman Edition. However, this particular version differentiates itself not just through aesthetic changes, but also with updates to the technology and dashboard layout.

Mahindra BE6 Sporteq: Variant-Wise Prices (lakh Rs ex-showroom)

Variants 59 kWh BaaS# 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh ONE 11.45 19.45 - - TWO 12.95 20.95 - - THREE - 21.95 22.95 - THREE+ - - 23.95 24.95 FOUR - - - 26.95 LAUNCH EDITION - - - 26.95 FE - - - 24.45 FE FOUR - - - 26.95

Mahindra BE6 Sporteq: Design, Special Editions

The Mahindra BE6 Sporteq Launch Edition comes with a design similar to the standard version of the electric SUV. However, the brand is offering a new paint scheme with the special edition. Talking of differences, the special edition version gets a "Launch Edition" badge along with the BE6 lettering at the rear end. Another significant update is the presence of tailgate messaging using the rear lights. Meanwhile, the rest of the elements have been carried forward. With this, the automaker has also unveiled the BE6 Freedom Edition, which comes with a different orange paint scheme.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup Truck Revealed; Hilux Rival To Reach Showroom By April'27

Mahindra BE6 Sporteq: Colours

Mahindra BE6 Sporteq is available in 12 colour options including 4 new (Rosso Impulso, Ruby Velvet, Graphite Storm and Firestorm Orange Satin) and offered across eight variants: ONE, TWO, THREE, THREE+, FOUR, FE, FE FOUR and Launch Edition.

Mahindra BE6 Sporteq: Interior

The real changes in the electric SUV are inside. The Mahindra BE6 Sporteq Launch Edition features a three-screen setup, including a display for the front passenger, which is not available in the standard version. The third screen can be used for gaming and karaoke, as per the automaker. The manufacturer has also added a Sporteq plaque on the center console signifying its unique nature.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup Truck Unveiled: Launch Date, Expected Price Revealed

Mahindra BE6 Sporteq: Features

As for the features, the SUV now include TEQ_Me, which auto-detects the driver and loads a personalized profile; TEQ_Talk with Google Gemini integration; and TEQ_xting, letting owners show custom messages on the rear tailgate display. The SUV also gains TEQ_Drive, adding a custom drive mode, Tribe Drive, Drift Mode, Acceleration Boost, and the new Revive SOS function. Mahindra says Revive SOS can supply enough energy to travel up to 13 km to the nearest charger after the battery hits 0 per cent, and it can be used up to five times over the battery's life.

As for the features, most of the elements have been carried forward from the standard version, including automatic climate control, ventilated seats, wireless charger, electrically adjustable front seats, six-speaker audio system, cruise control, and more. For safety, the electric SUV continues to have a set of airbags, an electronic stability program, and a suite of ADAS features, among other things.

Mahindra BE6 Sporteq: Powertrain

The BE 6 Sporteq keeps Mahindra's existing electric powertrain, offered with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs paired to a rear-mounted motor producing up to 286 hp and 380 Nm. The larger pack delivers a claimed MIDC range of up to 682 km. Along with this, it adds a new 70 kWh battery pack.