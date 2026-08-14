Mahindra Blazo i-TRK Truck Range Unveiled With 48-Hour Uptime Guarantee

Mahindra Truck and Bus, a division of the Mahindra Group, has unveiled the all-new Mahindra Blazo i-TRK, marking the beginning of a new era of intelligent trucking in the heavy commercial vehicles industry. Mahindra claims that the truck is engineered around the philosophy of "Profit Ka Rocket" - Earn More, Run More, and Control More - the all-new Blazo range is designed to help customers maximize earnings, uptime, and control of their operations through intelligent engineering, connected technologies, and a reliable ownership experience. It introduces a powerful proposition centered on up to 10% more fuel efficiency and a 48-hour uptime guarantee backed by a Rs 10,000 per day assurance.

Powered by Mahindra's next-generation 320 Hp mPower engine, the intelligent iMAXX 2.0 connected vehicle platform, and host of other meaningful innovative technologies, Blazo i-TRK delivers a powerful combination of performance, efficiency, and productivity, setting a benchmark in the trucking industry. More than just a new truck, it underlines Mahindra's vision for the future of efficient and globally competitive freight movement in India.

While Mahindra has unveiled the truck range, the brand is also preparing to take the wraps off the production avatar of the Mahindra Global Pikup concept showcased earlier. The test mule of the vehicle has been on a testing exercise for quite some time, and it has also been snapped a few times.

Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Truck Unveiling Today: Here's What You Should Know

This time around, Mahindra has released a teaser of the upcoming Toyota Hilux-rivalling pick-up truck. It gets a more butch design than the Scorpio-N, which it is based on. Besides, the interior gets a more rugged-looking dashboard layout with a rather upright stance. The touchscreen on the pick-up truck could also be a larger unit than its SUV counterpart. For more details, keep following this space.