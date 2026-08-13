Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Truck To Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Mahindra is preparing to reveal its much-anticipated Scorpio N-based pickup truck at its event tomorrow Independence Day, August 14. The production model is derived from the 2023 Global Pik Up concept and is expected to enter the Indian market in the coming months. Mahindra is also expected to showcase new versions of the BE 6 electric SUV at the event.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup: Design

The teaser indicates that the pickup will share its basic styling and ladder-frame underpinnings with the Scorpio N, but it will have a distinct front and rear design. The front end is expected to feature L-shaped LED daytime-running lights, revised LED headlamps and a honeycomb-style grille.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Interior Leaked Ahead Of August 15 Reveal

The truck will use a double-cab layout and a longer rear load bed. To accommodate the additional cargo area, Mahindra could give it a wheelbase longer than the Scorpio N's 2,750 mm. At the rear, the pickup is expected to get slimmer C-shaped LED tail-lamps and a tailgate with embossed Mahindra lettering. The model will be positioned as a lifestyle pickup, combining everyday passenger-car usability with a separate load bed for recreational and practical purposes.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup: Cabin

The interior is expected to receive a larger portrait-oriented touchscreen, a digital driver's display and a chunkier three-spoke steering wheel inspired by the Vision T prototype. Rotary controls for the dual-zone climate-control system should make the cabin easier to operate on rough roads.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio Classic Facelift Leaked? Gets Sunroof, Updated Design

Mahindra had previously indicated that the Global Pik Up could be equipped with Level 2 ADAS, semi-automatic parking, 5G-based connected-car technology and a sunroof. These features are likely to be confirmed during the reveal, although the final equipment list may vary by market.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup: Powertrain

The Scorpio N pickup is expected to share the SUV's 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. The petrol unit produces up to 203 hp and 380 Nm, while the diesel develops up to 175 hp and 400 Nm, depending on the transmission. Both six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes are expected.

Four-wheel drive could be offered alongside a two-wheel-drive configuration. The pickup is also expected to receive terrain modes such as Normal, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Rut and Sand.

In Mahindra's line-up, the new pickup will sit above the Bolero Camper and challenge the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu V-Cross. Its final positioning will become clearer after tomorrow's debut.

Expected Price And Name

The upcoming Mahindra pickup is expected to cost between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 26 lakh, ex-showroom. This would place it above the Scorpio N SUV but below established lifestyle pickups such as the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu V-Cross.

Mahindra registered the Scorpio-X name in 2024 but has not used it on a production vehicle so far. Since the new pickup is based on the Scorpio N, the unused name could be introduced for this model. The company has not yet confirmed the final badge.