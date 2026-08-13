Mahindra Scorpio Classic Facelift Leaked? Gets Sunroof, Updated Design

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic facelift has appeared in a set of digitally rendered images ahead of its official launch. The images offer an early indication of the design changes that could be introduced on the long-running SUV. Mahindra has not officially confirmed the renders or announced a launch date.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Facelift: Design

The rendered SUV features a revised front grille with a honeycomb or mesh pattern replacing the current vertical-slat design. The bumper has also been redesigned and appears to include a larger silver-coloured faux skid plate. The fog-lamp housings have been updated, while the headlamp shape remains similar to the existing model.

The current bumper-mounted LED daytime-running lights may be replaced by a chrome garnish, although it is not clear whether Mahindra will integrate new DRLs into the headlamp cluster.

Changes to the side profile are expected to be relatively limited. The front-fender garnish has been revised, and the turn indicators appear to have been moved to the outside rear-view mirrors. The door and wheel-arch cladding has also been redesigned without the silver or chrome inserts seen on the current model.

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The renders show new black five-spoke alloy wheels, updated roof rails and an integrated roof spoiler with a centrally mounted brake lamp. At the rear, the vertical red element within the tail-lamp design appears to have been replaced by a black insert. The bumper gets a fresh design and another faux skid plate.

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Mahindra Scorpio Classic Facelift: Sunroof

Mahindra could make minor changes to the interior, including a new colour theme and an upgraded infotainment system. The most notable potential addition is an electric sunroof, a feature that has not been available on the Scorpio Classic since its introduction. The changes to safety equipment and seating layouts are not known yet.

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Mahindra Scorpio Classic Facelift: Engine

The updated Scorpio Classic is expected to retain its 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, producing 130 bhp and 300 Nm. It is currently paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and a rear-wheel-drive system.

Mahindra could reveal the Scorpio Classic facelift at its annual event or launch it later in 2026. Pricing and final specifications will be announced only when the company formally confirms the model.