Mahindra Scorpio-N Facelift Launched In India At Rs 13.69 Lakh

- Mahindra launched the Scorpio N facelift in India starting at Rs 13.69 lakh ex-showroom
- The top variant of the Scorpio N facelift is priced at Rs 25.49 lakh ex-showroom
- The facelift retains the outgoing model’s design with new dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels
Mahindra has launched the Scorpio N facelift in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the top-spec variant comes priced at Rs 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The move comes ahead of 15 August, when the automaker was expected to launch the SUV. In this iteration, the manufacturer makes changes to the SUV's feature list, along with minor changes to its appearance.
2026 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Design
Starting with the appearance, the Mahindra Scorpio N facelift carries the same design as the outgoing model. It continues to have the same face with an upright stance and butch looks. Initially, the SUV was expected to have a refreshed grille. However, the brand has continued with the same design as on the outgoing model. As for changes, the SUV now gets a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels with dual tone finish.
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2026 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Variant-Wise Prices
|Variant
|Petrol
|Diesel
|2WD MT
|2WD AT
|2WD MT
|2WD AT
|4WD MT
|4WD AT
|Z2
|Rs 13.69
|-
|Rs 14.19
|-
|-
|-
|Z4
|Rs 15.57
|Rs 17.16
|Rs 16.12
|Rs 17.68
|Rs 18.03
|-
|Z6
|-
|-
|Rs 17.17
|Rs 18.82
|-
|-
|Z8S
|Rs 17.79
|Rs 19.26
|Rs 18.79
|Rs 19.89
|-
|-
|Z8
|-
|-
|Rs 19.86
|Rs 21.41
|-
|-
|Z8T
|Rs 20.38
|Rs 21.75
|Rs 20.65
|Rs 22.25
|Rs 22.86
|Rs 24.39
|Z8L (ADAS) 7-Seater
|Rs 21.31
|Rs 22.87
|Rs 21.99
|Rs 23.49
|Rs 24.25
|Rs 25.49
|Z8L (ADAS) 6-Seater
|Rs 21.69
|Rs 23.05
|Rs 22.47
|Rs 23.80
|-
|-
2026 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Interior
The SUV offers fresh interiors with a 12.29-inch free-floating infotainment screen. This is complemented by the presence of six physical buttons for controls. Additionally, the SUV now gets a 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster. Both of these seem to have been borrowed from the Thar Roxx. Aiming to enhance the overall feel of the cabin, the brand is now offering panoramic sunroof with the SUV.
2026 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Features
As for the features, the 2026 Scorpio-N comes with a 540-degree camera with blind-view monitor, 12-Speaker SONY Audio System, Ventilated Seats, Auto-dimming IRVM, a 6-way powered driver seat with Leather upholstery, an Electronic Parking Brake and Type-C charger for the front row, adventure statistics which includes Engine Performance, Roll and Pitch, Compass and Altimeter, G-Force etc. For safety, the SUV comes packed with six airbags, electronic stability control, and Level 2 ADAS features, among other things.
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2026 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Powertrain
Mechanically, the Scorpio N remains unchanged. It continues to be offered with the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engines, along with a choice of six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearboxes. Rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive layouts remain available, depending on the variant.
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