SIAM Withdraws E20 Fuel Quality Communication, Says Data Unverified

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has issued a detailed clarification on reports about its communication to the government over E20 fuel quality, saying the data cited in those reports was unverified and that the communication itself has now been withdrawn.

SIAM Withdraws Earlier Communication

In a statement, SIAM said that some media stories had selectively quoted from an internal letter, focusing heavily on chloride and sulphur content in E20 petrol.

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"SIAM has taken note of certain media reports that have cited excerpts from a SIAM communication, with specific and selective focus on chloride and sulphur content in fuel. SIAM wishes to clarify the matter and place it in its correct context for the benefit of the public and all stakeholders," the industry body said.

Emphasising that the figures in question still need verification, SIAM added: "The referred numbers reported in the Media need authentication as mentioned above, and therefore SIAM is withdrawing its earlier communication."

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It further explained that the communication was part of routine technical discussions, not a formal public warning.

Data Needs Wider Validation

Media reports earlier in the day had suggested SIAM flagged a rise in replacement of fuel injectors, fuel pumps and other components allegedly linked to E20 fuel contamination, including chloride levels reportedly as high as 500 mg/kg.

SIAM now says those numbers need a broader evidence base: "Some numbers quoted in the communication need authentication through collection of elaborate data from various regions across the country followed by a comprehensive consultation with our member OEMs," it noted.

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The body also pointed out that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has already introduced tighter guidelines, specifically a 3 ppm limit for chloride and sulphur in ethanol blended into petrol, and that oil marketing companies have strengthened quality checks.

Reassurance On E20 Rollout

Addressing consumer concerns directly, SIAM stressed its support for the government's ethanol blending programme, "SIAM would like to reassure consumers and the general public that the automobile industry has always been fully supportive of this initiative of the Government of India on E20 which is important from an energy security perspective. There is no cause for concern arising from the matter reported as these issues have been routinely addressed over the past several decades between Auto Industry and OMCs," it said.