Petroleum Ministry Issues Clarification On Contamination Claims Of Ethanol-Blended Petrol

Responding to a recent surge in social media posts and media reports raising concerns over the quality and potential contamination of ethanol-blended petrol, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued a formal clarification, detailing the rigorous quality control measures in place across the entire fuel supply chain. In a public statement, the Ministry addressed the claims head-on, assuring consumers that fuel quality is monitored on a regular basis by all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). It highlighted that in addition to the elaborate testing protocols already in place, further checks have been instituted to prevent any adulteration.

According to the Ministry, water ingress testing is now being conducted 8-12 times a day across more than 87,000 retail outlets nationwide. Furthermore, over 2,000 fuel samples have been specifically tested for chloride and sulphide contamination. The Ministry confirmed that to date, only two isolated cases of chloride contamination have been found in the entire country, and sales from those pumps were suspended immediately.

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The Ministry has reiterated that strict action will be taken against any retail outlet found to be involved in contamination or adulteration.

A Multi-Layered Quality Control Process

To build public confidence, the Ministry also released a series of infographics outlining the multi-stage "invisible journey" of E20 fuel, emphasizing that quality control begins long before the fuel reaches a vehicle's tank.

1. Trust Begins at the Source:

The process starts with the procurement of raw ethanol. Every batch must comply with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) IS 15464 and is mandated to have a minimum purity of 99.6%. Every dispatch from the distillery to the OMC depot is accompanied by a certified quality report to ensure it meets these stringent benchmarks.

2. One Standard, Zero Compromise:

The Ministry revealed that its quality checks are not just a formality. Between July 2024 and June 2026, a total of 302 tank trucks, carrying nearly 10,500 kilolitres of ethanol, were rejected for failing to meet quality standards for purity, water content, and density. This demonstrates an active and stringent filtering process designed to catch substandard fuel before it ever enters the public supply chain.

3. Quality Never Travels Alone:

Once the ethanol is approved, it is moved to dedicated storage facilities to prevent any cross-contamination. Every tanker is sampled from both the top and bottom before its contents are accepted at the depot, ensuring consistency throughout the batch. This rigorous monitoring continues until the final blended E20 petrol is dispatched to retail stations, safeguarding the quality of every drop.