New Bajaj Pulsar 125 Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch

The new Bajaj Pulsar 125 has been leaked ahead of its official launch, giving the clearest look yet at what the updated commuter motorcycle will bring. With Bajaj set to unveil the revamped Classic Pulsar range on August 12, this latest dealership image confirms that the next-generation Pulsar 125 is very close to entering the market.

Platform And Hardware

What stands out first is that the motorcycle appears to sit on a heavily reworked platform. The frame looks new, and it is likely to be a single-downtube setup instead of the double-cradle chassis used on the outgoing Pulsar 125. Another major change is the switch to a rear monoshock, replacing the twin-shock layout that has defined the Classic Pulsar family for many years.

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At the front, the bike continues with a conventional telescopic fork. It also rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, which appear similar in design to those seen on the current Pulsar 125 and Pulsar N125. The leaked bike appears to use MRF tyres, along with a front disc brake and rear drum setup. The model seen in the image is a single-seat version, though Bajaj may also offer a split-seat option.

Engine And Controls

The engine is expected to be all-new as well. Visually, the casings look different from the outgoing motor, and the exhaust header routing has been redesigned. The current Pulsar 125 uses a 124.4cc single-cylinder engine producing 11.8 hp and 10.8 Nm, so the updated model should build on that formula while bringing a more modern package.

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Another interesting detail is the gear lever. The new bike appears to use a toe-only shifter, dropping the heel-and-toe arrangement seen on older Pulsars. That change points to a cleaner, more contemporary mechanical setup.

Styling Changes

In terms of design, the new Pulsar 125 keeps familiar proportions but adds several fresh touches. The fuel tank and tank shrouds still look recognisable, which should help the motorcycle retain its Pulsar identity. However, the side panels are completely new, and the tail section appears slimmer than before. The bike also uses halogen indicators and gets a colour LCD instrument cluster, which should help it feel more up to date than the outgoing model.

Rivalry And Launch Outlook

Once launched, the new Pulsar 125 will compete with the TVS Raider 125, Hero Xtreme 125R and Honda CB125 Hornet in one of the busiest parts of the Indian motorcycle market. Bajaj is expected to reveal prices on August 12, and they may edge up slightly from the current model, which starts at Rs 92,341 (ex-showroom).