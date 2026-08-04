Kia Sorento To Launch In India On September 4

Kia India is set to expand its SUV portfolio with the launch of the Sorento on September 4, 2026. Positioned above the Seltos, the three-row SUV will become Kia's flagship internal combustion engine (ICE) model in India and also mark the brand's entry into the hybrid SUV space in the country.

Design And Dimensions

The Sorento carries a bold yet refined design language. It features vertically oriented LED headlamps and tail-lamps, T-shaped DRLs, a wide Tiger Nose grille, muscular bumpers and dual-tone alloy wheels. The SUV also gets slightly flared wheel arches, adding to its road presence.

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Globally, the Sorento measures 4,815mm in length, 1,900mm in width and 1,700mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,815mm. If these dimensions carry over, it will be one of the larger offerings in its segment.

Cabin And Features

Inside, the Sorento is expected to be offered in both six- and seven-seat layouts. The cabin is likely to feature a premium design with dual 12.3-inch displays, a four-spoke steering wheel, vertical AC vents and a rotary drive selector.

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Feature highlights are expected to include ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a powered driver's seat, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a wireless charger and a heads-up display. The SUV is also likely to offer Level 2 ADAS for enhanced safety.

Practicality

In terms of space, the Sorento offers 179 litres of boot capacity with all three rows in place, which can be expanded to nearly 2,000 litres with the seats folded. That makes it suitable for both family use and long-distance travel.

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Powertrain Options

Kia plans to offer the Sorento with both hybrid and diesel powertrains. The hybrid version is likely to use a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with an electric motor, producing a combined 238 hp and 380 Nm. Alongside this, a 2.2-litre diesel engine generating 202 hp and 441 Nm is also expected to be available.

Both engines are likely to come with automatic transmissions. While international models offer both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, it remains to be seen which options Kia will bring to India.

Positioning And Pricing

The Kia Sorento is expected to be locally assembled, which should help the brand price it competitively. Initial estimates suggest a starting price of around Rs 40 lakh. At this level, the Sorento will take on established premium SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, MG Majestor and Jeep Meridian. Bookings for the SUV have already opened, indicating that Kia is preparing for a relatively quick market rollout.