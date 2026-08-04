Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Thalapathy Takes Renault Duster On Track

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Thalapathy is enthusiastic about cars and the world now knows it. This is the third time the actor turned politician has been spotted driving a car since he became CM. First on road and now track. This time, the actor has been spotted driving one of the newest models in the mid-size SUV category, the Renault Duster in Coimbatore.

The video showing theTamil Nadu CM in the driver's seat in the Renault Duster has been shared on social media. Specifically, the video covers the main highlights and his brief experience with the SUV. He even comes across specifically constructed obstacles on the road surface. Later on, he goes on to test the handling and maneuverability of the car and performance.

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Launched in India in March 2026, the Renault Duster is priced from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with three engine options: a 1.3-litre Turbo TCe 160, a 1.0-litre Turbo TCe 100, and a 1.8-litre Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160.

The most powerful turbo-petrol version produces 163 hp and 280 Nm, which Renault says makes it segment-leading. The Turbo TCe 160 comes with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic, while the Turbo TCe 100 is available only with a 6-speed manual transmission.

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The Strong Hybrid E-Tech variant pairs a 1.8-litre petrol engine with a 1.4 kWh battery pack for better efficiency. Renault claims this hybrid setup can run in electric mode for up to 80% of city driving. It will be launched in the country around Diwali.

Talking of the model, Vijay Thalapathy's interest in the model seems justified considering, it brings back the legendary name in the mid-size SUV category. It competes against models like the Tata Sierra, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Tekton, and Kia Seltos in India.