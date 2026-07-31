Video: Sniffer Dog Rocky Welcomes Vijay With Flowers At Chennai Event

In a heartwarming moment on Friday, a sniffer dog named Rocky welcomed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay by presenting him with a gift during a medal event in Chennai

Vijay distributed Government of India and state government medals to police officers for the years 2023- 2026 on Friday. During the event, Vijay received a ceremonial guard of honour. However, a video of Rocky welcoming the chief minister with a basket of flower bouquet went viral.

In the video, Rocky can be seen holding the basket with his mouth and heading to the stage accompanied by two security personnel. Once he reached the stage, he bowed down to Vijay, who saluted him in return.

665 police personnel receive medals for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025 on Friday. Songs from Vijay's movie played during the event.

Friday's viral video comes days after Vijay boarded a metro train to review operations, with fans lining corridors and staircases just to catch a glimpse of him.

Vijay began his journey at Omandurar station on Wednesday afternoon, heading towards Nandanam and was accompanied through the trip by metro officials.

Instead of skipping the queue, Vijay walked up to the ticket counter and bought his own ticket from the attendant. Flanked by his security detail and accompanying staff, he made his way through the station's corridors before reaching the counter.

