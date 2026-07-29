Watch: Vijay Rides Metro For Inspection, Passengers Turn It Into Fan Meet

The star power of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was on full display in Chennai on Wednesday, as he boarded a Metro train to review operations, with fans lining corridors and staircases just to catch a glimpse of him.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief began his journey at Omandurar station in the afternoon, heading towards Nandanam. He was accompanied through the trip by Metro officials.

Rather than skipping the queue, Vijay walked up to the ticket counter and bought his own ticket from the attendant. Flanked by his security detail and accompanying staff, he made his way through the station's corridors before reaching the counter.

Fans gathered along the hallway, held back by a security line, clapping and cheering as he passed. Vijay responded by raising his hand and waving back at the crowd.

He then reached the automatic ticket barrier, tapped his token, and walked through the gates with his entourage in tow.

Once on board, a female commuter greeted Vijay with a slight bow. He smiled, held her hands, and exchanged a few friendly words with her.

He also greeted a young boy travelling on the same train and spent a brief moment chatting with a group of female passengers seated near the window, who appeared delighted and recorded the exchange on their phones.

Outside the train, the scenes were just as animated. Fans packed the station's staircases and overlooks, cheering and waving their phones to catch sight of him.

Vijay also visited Metro's control room, where large digital display walls showed live transit graphics, system maps and CCTV feeds from across the network.