Kia Sorento Hybrid SUV Teased In India; Pre-Booking Open For ZR-V Rival

Kia India has today finally announced the arrival of its premium SUV nameplate in the country - Sorento. The mid-size premium SUV will come to India as a hybrid SUV to take on the likes of the Volkswagen Tayron and Honda ZR-V. The brand has released an official teaser, giving a sneak peek of what's cooking at its Indian headquarters. However, the Sorento is already on sale in a lot of countries in the world, and it is highly-loved for its feature-packed interior and potent powertrain options.

As Kia continues to strengthen its premium SUV portfolio, the All-New Sorento's India debut is the natural next step in that journey. It is set to redefine expectations in the segment by combining bold design, intelligent innovation and exceptional versatility. Since its global debut in 2002, Sorento has grown into one of Kia's most successful nameplates, spanning four generations and over 4.8 million units sold across 132 countries.

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The Sorento has consistently ranked among Kia's top three best-selling models globally in 2024 and 2025 and has been recognised with accolades including the IIHS Top Safety Pick+, a 5-Star NHTSA safety rating, and Car and Driver's Editors' Choice award - a track record of safety, quality and enduring global appeal that Kia's premium flagship SUV now coming to India in its most advanced and capable version yet, engineered with Kia's latest technology and innovations at its core.

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The teaser reveals a tall, upright silhouette with a pronounced shoulder line and a wide, bold stance, reflecting a purposeful family SUV built for both road presence and versatility. At the front, a striking illuminated lighting graphic cuts a bold, angular path across the hood, paired with a secondary lighting cluster lower on the bumper, suggesting a distinctive two-tier lighting signature for the India-spec model.

Together, these design cues offer a strong sense of the scale and presence the All-New Sorento will bring to Kia India's SUV line-up, reflecting the confidence Kia India places in the Sorento's ability to resonate with Indian customers. Ahead of its official India launch, interested customers can pre-book the All-New Sorento through their nearest Kia India dealership or by visiting the Kia India website.