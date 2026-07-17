Kia Sorento SUV Unofficial Bookings Begin In India, To Launch After Syros EV

Kia Sorento SUV unofficial bookings have begun in India, with select dealers accepting pre-bookings. The three-row SUV will sit at the top of Kia India's ICE line-up and is expected to go on sale after the Syros EV, with an October 2026 launch window being indicated by dealer sources.

Strong-Hybrid Powertrain

The India-spec Sorento is likely to use a 1.6-litre strong-hybrid turbo-petrol engine. While final India power figures are yet to be confirmed, the UK-spec Sorento uses a similar 1.6-litre turbo-hybrid setup with a combined output of 238 hp and 380 Nm, paired with a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

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Globally, the Sorento is offered with front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, and it remains to be seen which drivetrain options Kia chooses for the Indian market. If the hybrid setup is carried over broadly unchanged, the Sorento will enter the segment as one of the few large SUVs with an electrified petrol powertrain rather than conventional diesel.

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Seating Layouts And Dimensions

Kia may offer the Sorento in 5-, 6- and 7-seat configurations as in other international markets. If this is confirmed for India, it would be the only SUV in its segment to provide all three seating layouts, giving buyers more flexibility depending on family size and usage.

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The global Sorento measures 4,815mm in length, 1,900mm in width and 1,700mm in height, with a 2,815mm wheelbase. Although it brings Kia's latest "Opposites United" design language, it retains familiar brand cues such as the Tiger Nose-inspired grille, roof rails, chrome window surrounds and dual-tone 19-inch alloy wheels. Camouflaged test mules have already been spotted on Indian roads, hinting at local testing and validation.

Features And Positioning

Inside, the Sorento is expected to come well equipped. The global model features dual 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a powered driver's seat, Level 2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera, and similar equipment levels are likely for India.

Kia is expected to locally assemble the Sorento in India, with an expected ex-showroom price band of Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. That will put it into direct competition with models like Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron, while also appealing to buyers considering premium three-row SUVs who want a strong-hybrid alternative to traditional petrol and diesel offerings.