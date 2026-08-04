Yamaha R15, MT-15 MotoGP Edition Launched; FZ Gets New Colours

Yamaha Motor India has brought back the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition on the R15 V4 and MT-15 Version 2.0. According to the brand, the edition responds to customer demand for its race-inspired models. Alongside that, the company has also refreshed the FZ line-up with new colour options.

MotoGP Editions Return

The return of the Yamaha R15 V4 MotoGP Edition and MT-15 MotoGP Edition is the main highlight here. Yamaha has given both motorcycles the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP livery across the tank shrouds, fuel tank and side panels, keeping the visual link to its racing programme intact. The update is not mechanical.

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The R15 V4 MotoGP Edition is priced at Rs 1,76,050 (ex-showroom), while the MT-15 MotoGP Edition is priced at Rs 1,77,230 (ex-showroom). For buyers who have been waiting for a more motorsport-focused look, this brings back a familiar option in a fresh run.

FZ Range Updates

Yamaha has also expanded the colour palette for the FZ-S Fi Hybrid and FZ-S Fi Standard. The FZ-S Fi Hybrid now gets an all-new Ice Storm colour scheme, while the existing Matte Black variant receives updated sporty graphics. The FZ-S Fi Standard has been given a new Metallic Black colour option.

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These are not major product changes, but they do help keep the FZ range visually current. For a motorcycle family that has always relied on its everyday practicality and broad appeal, even a colour update can matter to buyers who want a slightly more premium look without moving to a higher segment.

The FZ-S Fi Hybrid starts at Rs 1,39,200, while the FZ-S Fi Standard starts at Rs 1,29,880, both ex-showroom Delhi.

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Shared Performance Hardware

The R15 V4 and MT-15 MotoGP Editions continue with the same 155 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Yamaha's engine produces 18.4 hp at 10,000rpm and 14.2 Nm at 7,500rpm, and it remains E20-compatible. Power is sent through a 6-speed gearbox with a wet multi-plate clutch.

The bikes continue to use the Deltabox frame, USD front forks and linked-type Monocross rear suspension. They also get disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, along with traction control, riding modes, quickshifter, gear position indicator, Y-Connect smartphone connectivity and a digital clock with auto adjustment through smartphone pairing.