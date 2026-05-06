Yamaha R15 Prices Hiked By Rs 4,900; Check Variant-Wise List

Yamaha Motor India has revised the pricing of its popular R15 lineup, making the motorcycle slightly more expensive for buyers. The price hike of Rs 4,900 has been applied uniformly across all variants, including the R15S, R15 V4, and the range-topping R15M. With this update, the starting price of the R15 range now begins at Rs 1.71 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom) for the R15 M.

The Yamaha R15 has long been one of the most popular entry-level sportbikes in India, known for its aggressive styling, refined engine, and feature-rich package. Despite the increase in price, the motorcycle continues to hold strong appeal among enthusiasts and young buyers.

Starting with the R15 V4 gets more advanced hardware and features. It now costs between Rs 1.71 lakh and Rs 1.76 lakh, depending on the variant. Compared to the earlier pricing, this reflects a similar Rs 4,900 hike. The V4 variant benefits from features like upside-down (USD) front forks and an optional quickshifter on select trims, enhancing its performance-focused appeal.

At the top sits the R15M, which now carries a price tag ranging from Rs 1.86 lakh to Rs 1.96 lakh. This premium version offers additional features such as a colour TFT display, standard quickshifter, and exclusive styling inspired by Yamaha's flagship motorcycles like the R1.

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The R15 lineup continues to be powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 18.4 hp and 14.2 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The core chassis, braking system, and overall performance characteristics also remain the same across all variants.

While the price increase may slightly impact affordability, the Yamaha R15 still stands out as a well-rounded sportbike in its segment, offering a strong mix of performance, technology, and design.