Bajaj To Unveil Updated Classic Pulsar Line-Up On August 12

Bajaj Auto has confirmed that it will make a major product announcement on August 12 in Pune, with strong indications pointing toward the debut of an updated Classic Pulsar line-up. While the company has not officially revealed details, recent teasers and earlier reports suggest that new-generation Pulsar models are on the way.

Teaser Hints At New Pulsar

Bajaj has released an official teaser featuring a covered motorcycle with a muscular silhouette and the tagline "Twist Into An All-New Rush." The image does not reveal much, but the proportions and stance clearly resemble a next-generation Pulsar.

Also Read: TVS Raider 125 Gets Doctor Doom's Colours In New Special Edition; Check Price

The teaser comes shortly after Bajaj outlined an aggressive product strategy, with multiple launches planned ahead of the festive season. Given the timing and positioning, the upcoming reveal is widely expected to focus on the Pulsar range, which remains the company's strongest-selling brand.

What To Expect

The motorcycle seen in the teaser closely matches a recently spotted test mule, which had been undergoing road testing in heavy camouflage. That bike is believed to be either the next-generation Pulsar 125 or the updated Pulsar 150, two of the most important models in Bajaj's portfolio.

From what has been seen so far, the new Pulsar is expected to retain its familiar muscular identity but with a more modern and premium appearance. Changes could include a larger front cowl, sharper body panels, redesigned tank extensions and new LED lighting elements.

The test bike also hinted at updated hardware, including telescopic front forks, a rear monoshock suspension, alloy wheels, a front disc brake and a split-seat setup. These updates suggest Bajaj is aiming to balance everyday usability with a more contemporary feel.

Bigger Product Push

During its Q1 FY27 earnings call, Bajaj Auto confirmed plans to introduce 10 substantially new motorcycles in the coming weeks. Among these will be two all-new Pulsar models in the 125cc and 150cc segments, making them the most likely candidates for the August 12 reveal.