Government Proposes Mandatory Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication From October 2028

India may soon require vehicle-to-vehicle communication on new vehicles, a move that could place the country among the first major automotive markets to mandate the technology across such a wide range of segments. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification proposing phased V2V rules for new vehicles from October 2028.

What The Proposal Means

Under the draft, all newly manufactured L, M and N category vehicles produced on or after October 1, 2028 would need to be equipped with V2V communication systems. That covers two-wheelers and three-wheelers under the L category, cars, SUVs and buses under the M category, and goods vehicles such as trucks and light commercial vehicles under the N category. Existing vehicles already fitted with V2V technology would need to comply with the prescribed standards from October 1, 2027.

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The government's approach is phased, which gives manufacturers and suppliers time to develop the hardware, software and integration needed for the system. For buyers, the change may not be visible at first glance, but it could have a meaningful impact on road safety over time.

How V2V Works

V2V communication lets vehicles wirelessly exchange data such as speed, position, direction, and acceleration with nearby vehicles. That means a vehicle can receive a warning even when a hazard is outside the driver's line of sight or beyond the range of sensors already built into the vehicle.

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In practical terms, this could help alert drivers about sudden braking ahead, unsafe lane changes, an approaching emergency vehicle or a collision risk hidden around a blind corner. The idea is to support existing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems rather than replace them.

The government says the proposed framework is intended to improve situational awareness, deliver timely warnings and strengthen connected mobility systems that can reduce accidents.

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Supporting Infrastructure

A major part of this plan is already in place. The Department of Telecommunications has allocated the 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz band for V2V communication and other Intelligent Transportation System applications. That dedicated spectrum is important because V2V relies on low-latency communication to send safety messages in real time.

India's Position Globally

Countries such as China, Japan, the United States and several European markets have already tested V2V or broader Vehicle-to-Everything systems through pilot projects and select production vehicles. China has moved fastest with Cellular-V2X adoption, while Japan, Europe and the United States have also carried out extensive trials.

If India finalises this draft in its current form, it would mark a significant shift for connected mobility here. The proposal is now open for stakeholder feedback, and the final decision will shape how quickly this technology reaches everyday vehicles on Indian roads.