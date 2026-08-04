How New Vehicles Will Get Crash Warnings With V2V Technology From 2028

New vehicles in India may soon be able to warn drivers about potential crashes and road hazards before they come into view.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification proposing amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, for the phased introduction of Vehicle-to-Vehicle, or V2V, communication systems.

The technology will allow nearby vehicles to exchange information in real time, helping drivers and onboard safety systems respond earlier to dangerous situations.

How Will Vehicles "Talk" To Each Other?

Imagine driving on a highway when a car several vehicles ahead suddenly applies its brakes. A truck blocks your view, so you cannot see what has happened.

With V2V communication, the braking vehicle could transmit a warning to nearby vehicles. Your car could then alert you about the danger even before it becomes visible.

Vehicles fitted with the system will be able to exchange information such as their:

Speed

Position

Direction of travel

Acceleration

Sudden braking or deceleration

This information can be used to generate advance warnings for drivers or vehicle systems.

When Could The System Help?

V2V communication could provide alerts in situations involving:

Sudden braking by a vehicle ahead

A possible forward collision

An unsafe lane change

A vehicle travelling in the wrong direction

An approaching ambulance, fire engine or other emergency vehicle

The proposed AIS-230 standard provides for the phased introduction of safety features such as Emergency Brake Alert, Forward Collision Warning, Wrong-way Driving Alert and Emergency Vehicle Alert.

When Could V2V Become Mandatory?

The government has proposed a two-stage rollout.

From October 1, 2027: Vehicles in categories L, M and N manufactured on or after this date will have to comply with AIS-230 if they are fitted with V2V communication systems. Installing the system will not be compulsory at this stage.

From October 1, 2028: Vehicles in categories L, M and N manufactured on or after this date will be required to have V2V communication systems conforming to AIS-230.

The covered categories include:

Category L: Two-wheelers and three-wheelers

Category M: Passenger vehicles, including cars and buses

Category N: Goods vehicles, including trucks

The phased rollout is intended to give vehicle manufacturers and other stakeholders adequate time to prepare for the new requirements.

How Is V2V Different From Current Safety Systems?

Conventional vehicle-safety systems largely depend on onboard cameras, radar, other sensors and the driver's reaction.

Such systems generally detect hazards within their sensing range and direct line of sight. They may not immediately identify a danger around a bend or beyond a large truck or bus.

V2V communication can receive information directly from nearby vehicles, allowing it to detect risks that the driver or onboard sensors cannot yet see.

The government expects the technology to complement Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, or ADAS, while supporting proactive accident prevention, connected mobility and future intelligent-transport applications.

Which Technology And Spectrum Will Be Used?

The proposed standard covers factory-installed On-Board Units using Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything, or C-V2X, technology.

These systems will operate in the 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz frequency band, which has been considered for V2V communication and other Intelligent Transportation System applications.

The Department of Telecommunications, through G.S.R. 466(E) dated June 10, 2026, exempted the use of this frequency band from licensing requirements.

This means eligible onboard units operating within the specified band will not require a separate spectrum licence.

What Is AIS-230?

AIS-230 is the proposed Indian standard for V2V communication systems installed in vehicles operating on Indian roads.

It specifies minimum technical, functional, performance, environmental and security requirements for the technology.

The standard covers areas including:

Radio performance, frequency stability and output power

Receiver sensitivity and selectivity

Global Navigation Satellite System positioning

Electrical and power-supply requirements

Electromagnetic interference and compatibility

Cybersecurity and communication security

Performance of road-safety applications

These requirements are intended to ensure that V2V systems operate reliably, securely and consistently.

Why Was The 5.9 GHz Range Selected?

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had constituted a Task Force for the development and implementation of Intelligent Transportation Systems in India, with a specific focus on V2V communication.

The Task Force recommended using the 5.9 GHz ITS and V2X frequency range to improve road safety.

The selected 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz band falls within this range.

The formulation of AIS-230 was also considered by the Central Motor Vehicles Rules–Technical Standing Committee at its 56th meeting on May 7, 2026.

According to the government, the standard provides the technical foundation for the regulatory introduction of V2V communication systems in India.

How Could It Improve Road Safety?

The proposed framework is expected to improve vehicle awareness of surrounding traffic and emerging hazards.

By providing drivers with earlier warnings, the system could strengthen the use of connected technologies and help reduce road-accident risks.

The Rules Are Not Final Yet

The notification is still at the draft stage.

The government has invited suggestions and comments from the public, vehicle manufacturers and other stakeholders.

The feedback will be examined after the 30-day consultation period, following which the final notification will be issued.

The proposed requirements, technical provisions and implementation dates could therefore change before the rules are finalised.