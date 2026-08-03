Video: Man Miraculously Survives Fall After Jumping Naked From Brooklyn Bridge

A 44-year-old man scaled the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday afternoon, removed his clothes, and jumped into the East River. Miraculously, he survived and was rescued from the water shortly after, the New York Post reported. According to police sources, the man, whose identity was not revealed, climbed the north tower on the Manhattan side of the iconic bridge at around 2:30 pm (local time).

Once atop the structure, he attached several flags to the bridge framework before taking off all his clothing. The unusual display quickly drew the attention of stunned onlookers, many of whom began recording the scene on their phones.

The clips were later shared across social media platforms and quickly went viral. "A guy jumped out of the top after getting naked," a user wrote in the caption while posting the disturbing video on X (formerly Twitter).

Click here to access the video.

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Officers from the NYPD's Emergency Services Unit quickly arrived at the location and attempted to negotiate with the man, trying to convince him to climb down safely. Despite their efforts, he leapt from the top of the bridge tower into the river below.

When he fell, it appeared in the video as if he was holding a black piece of clothing above his head like a makeshift parachute. However, the authorities have not given any clarification.

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Members of the NYPD Harbor Unit rushed to his location in the East River and successfully pulled him out of the water. Emergency responders then transported him to NYC Health + Hospitals Bellevue, where medical personnel confirmed he was in stable condition.

Authorities have not yet released the man's identity or disclosed the exact message or writing displayed on the flags he erected.

The incident is currently being probed.