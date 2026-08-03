Video: Surat Traffic Policeman Saves Elderly Man's Life With Timely CPR

Surat traffic police's prompt action and essential life-saving skills recently saved an elderly man's life. While performing his routine duty at a busy traffic junction in the Godadra region, Pareshkumar Karshanbhai Mali, a Head Constable attached to the traffic department, noticed an elderly pedestrian suddenly collapse onto the road. As a crowd gathered in panic, the scene quickly became chaotic.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, he immediately alerted the police control room and called the 108 ambulance service. Knowing that waiting for the medical team to arrive could prove critical, Mali acted without any delay. He decided to use the Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) techniques he had learned during his police training.

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Thanks to his efforts, the man slowly regained consciousness as his breathing stabilised. Soon after, the 108 ambulance arrived at the spot, and the medics examined the elderly individual and confirmed that his condition was stable.

The traffic police also contacted the man's family and safely reunited him with them.

The life-saving act has drawn widespread praise across Surat. The official's presence of mind and effective application of police training have earned him immense appreciation from both the public and the Surat Police Department.

Here's what happened:

What is CPR?

CPR is a life-saving emergency procedure performed when a person's heart stops beating, or they stop breathing, often due to cardiac arrest or near-drowning. It keeps oxygen-rich blood flowing to the brain and vital organs until professional medical help arrives.

The primary component is Hands-only CPR, which involves pushing hard and fast in the centre of the chest at a rate of 100-120 compressions per minute. It is advised that everyone should learn this technique from a professional.