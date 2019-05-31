Surat Traffic Cop Suspended After Video Shows Him Abusing PM Modi

The person accompanying the traffic offender allegedly recorded the conversation. (Representational)

A traffic police constable in Surat was suspended today after a video allegedly showing him abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral on social media.

In the video, constable Kiritsinh Rathod can be seen in an argument with a traffic offender who asks him to resign if he does not like his job. To this, the constable, while writing a fine receipt, said he has joined the police force to "rob the government, especially (PM) Modi", and followed it up with abusive words.

The person accompanying the traffic offender allegedly recorded the conversation on a mobile phone, which later went viral on social media websites.

"We have taken a serious note of the video and suspended him," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Sudhir Desai.