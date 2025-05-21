"Excellent Person": Family Mourns Mexican Naval Cadet Killed In New York Bridge Crash

The father of one of two Mexican cadets killed when a naval sailing ship crashed into New York's Brooklyn Bridge paid tribute to his daughter as a "wonderful" person Tuesday.

Dozens of friends and relatives attended a funeral for 20-year-old America Yamileth Sanchez, who died along with Adal Jair Maldonado, 23.

Around 20 other crew members were injured when the training ship, which visits foreign ports on goodwill voyages, crashed into the iconic New York bridge on Saturday, snapping the masts.

Sanchez's coffin was received with flowers, candles and tears at her home in Xalapa in the eastern state of Veracruz after a procession through the city.

Mourners shouted the name of the young cadet, who was pictured in her navy uniform.

"She is an example for future generations to come -- an excellent person, a wonderful human being," her father Herminio Cosme Sanchez said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum offered her "love and solidarity" to the family.

Numerous sailors were positioned among the Cuauhtemoc ship's rigging at the time of the crash.

It had begun a seven-month voyage in April from its base in the Pacific coastal city of Acapulco.

The vessel had been departing New York at the time of the accident with flags fluttering from its rigging and an enormous Mexican flag waving off its stern.

The US National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that a preliminary report into the collision was expected within 30 days.

