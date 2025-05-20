"Zero Self-Awareness": Eyewitness Video of Brooklyn Bridge Ship Crash Sparks Outrage

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Mexican Navy ship collided with New York's Brooklyn Bridge, sparking outrage. Two naval personnel died, and several others were injured in the incident. A viral video showed bystanders laughing as the crash occurred, fueling anger.

A dramatic collision involving a Mexican Navy ship and New York's iconic Brooklyn Bridge has sparked outrage online after a video of the incident, captured by a bystander, went viral on social media. The crash, which claimed the lives of two naval personnel and injured several others, occurred as the vessel Cuauhtemoc was navigating the East River.

The now-viral video shows a woman standing near the bridge, smiling and posing for the camera as the massive ship looms in the background. Moments later, the Cuauhtemoc crashes into the bridge, with one of its masts breaking and collapsing onto the deck. The woman turns around, seemingly captivated by the approaching ship, unaware of the imminent disaster.

Tragically, two crew members fell to their deaths during the impact, and several others sustained injuries, authorities confirmed. The ship was carrying 277 personnel at the time of the incident.

What has further fuelled public anger is the audio in the video, where laughter and light-hearted comments can be heard in the background-even as the tragic accident unfolds. Social media users condemned the casual reaction, with one commenter writing, "Why is she pointing and laughing as the ship hit the bridge?"

Another user wrote, "It's strange to me how many people's natural reaction to this was to laugh."

"You can literally see someone fall to their death while she laughs," the third user wrote.

The Cuauhtemoc is a training ship of the Mexican Navy, and its presence in New York was part of an international goodwill tour. The cause of the collision is under investigation by maritime and local authorities.

