Watch: Clumsy Baby Elephant Wakes Up Human Friend To Nap Beside Him

The internet is full of heartwarming videos where baby elephants charm everyone with their innocence and curiosity. Adding to the collection, a delightful new clip is winning hearts online. Shared on Instagram by the @eleephantsofworld account, the video shows a baby elephant clumsily waking up its human friend and then curling up beside him to sleep.

In the now-viral clip, the baby elephant can be seen coming up to the human, who is lying on the floor and sleeping with a blanket over him. The calf nudges the man initially but ends up climbing over him before taking an adorable tumble.

The man then takes control of the situation and gently pats the elephant down before covering it with the blanket as both of them take a nap.

"Baby Elephant wakes his friend to sleep together. A bond of pure love!" the video was captioned on Instagram.

As the clip went viral, social media users were blown away by the little jumbo's cuteness and its funny antics.

"Again, what breed of doggo is this pupper," joked one user, while another added: "He loves that elephant, that's so precious. To take care of and love that elephant, it is so special."

A third commented: "He will remember these days, it will be friendship forever. In 50 years, maybe the little elephant will protect an old guy."

Watch the viral post here:

Last month, another video showed a baby elephant attempting to hoist itself onto a chair and sit like a human. As the video went viral, the baby jumbo's cuteness in trying and failing to climb up the chair mesmerised the internet.

Similarly, another viral post on Instagram showed a tusker enjoying a bath with his caretaker when he spotted an unexpected little visitor - a tiny frog. Despite being relatively large in size, the baby elephant displayed tremendous composure and gently attempted to avoid the croaking frog.