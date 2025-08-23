Elephant Topples Mini Truck In Viral Video, Sparks Call For Respecting Wildlife

A recent viral video showing an elephant pushing over a mini truck has sparked fresh debate on the importance of giving wildlife the space and respect it deserves.

The video, recorded on a quiet road surrounded by dense greenery, was shared by retired Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who is known for posting messages on conservation. In the clip, the elephant is seen using its immense strength to topple the vehicle, leaving the path blocked.

Sharing the footage on social media, Nanda wrote that the elephant's action reflected not only its power but also its stress. He stressed that wildlife is not entertainment and must be allowed to live freely without disturbance.

Watch the video here:

A reminder from the wild….

An elephant hurling a mini truck shows not just strength, but also stress.

Wildlife is not entertainment- it deserves space & respect.



Stay away & stay safe. Let the wild roam free. pic.twitter.com/fom7cZB3xX — Susanta Nanda IFS (Retd) (@susantananda3) August 23, 2025

His post has already drawn thousands of views and prompted mixed reactions from users online. While some were stunned by the elephant's strength, others voiced concern over increasing human intrusion into natural habitats.

Experts and conservationists have often warned that encounters between vehicles or tourists and wild animals are likely to rise as human activity continues to expand into forest areas.

"Animal Kingdom - Dogs, Elephants, Cows... turning eminence in India. "Why not give special corridors in towns, cities, metros and roads and also offer worship to them?" commented a user.

"Once on the way to Dehradun, I came across a herd of elephants on the highway. Our taxi driver stopped the vehicle far away from them. He advised that they should not be disturbed. We stood there for over an hour. Some young boys tried to go. One elephant attacked. "They retreated," wrote another user.

"While riding/travelling through these types of roads, if you are facing any wild animal, no matter if it's small or big, simply wait patiently; don't blow, don't panic. They'll be fine their own way soon," commented a third user.