No More Stopping On Manesar-Jaipur Highway With Barrier-Free Toll System

Motorists travelling between Manesar and Jaipur can now pass through toll points without stopping after the National Highways Authority of India launched its Multi-Lane Free Flow tolling system at the Shahjahanpur plaza on NH-48.

Shahjahanpur is the third toll plaza on the busy Delhi-Jaipur corridor, after Daulatpura and Manoharpura, to switch to barrier-free toll collection.

With the latest rollout, vehicles can travel along the Manesar-Jaipur stretch without stopping at physical toll barriers, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Saturday.

The new system allows toll payments to be processed while vehicles remain in motion, removing the need to stop at booths or wait for barriers to be raised.

How The Barrier-Free Toll System Works

The Multi-Lane Free Flow system combines Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras with FASTag-based electronic toll collection.

As a vehicle passes through the tolling point, cameras read its registration number and the applicable user fee is processed through the linked FASTag account.

The system requires minimal human intervention and is designed to keep traffic moving through toll locations without conventional toll-booth queues.

NHAI said the rollout would reduce waiting time and help commuters save fuel. It is also expected to lower emissions caused by vehicles idling at toll plazas.

The removal of physical barriers, however, does not mean that motorists can use the highway without paying the toll.

Drivers must ensure that their FASTag accounts are active and have sufficient balance before travelling through a barrier-free tolling point.

FASTag Payment Fails? You Have 72 Hours

If the payment cannot be processed because of insufficient balance or an invalid or non-functional FASTag, the vehicle owner will receive an electronic notice for non-payment of the user fee.

The normal toll must be paid within 72 hours of the e-notice being issued.

If the payment is not made within the stipulated period, the motorist will be charged twice the normal toll applicable to the vehicle category.

The notices can be accessed and paid through the government's National Highway Fee Notice portal.

Failed transactions will be recorded electronically even though the vehicle is not stopped at the toll point.

NHAI said the system would improve transparency and efficiency in toll collection while reducing the operational costs associated with setting up and managing conventional toll plazas.

The Shahjahanpur launch follows the rollout of the same technology at the Daulatpura and Manoharpura toll plazas on the Delhi-Jaipur section of NH-48.

The authority said the initiative was part of its wider effort to use technology to make highway travel faster and more convenient for commuters.