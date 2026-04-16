Maruti Suzuki Boosts Women's Participation At Gurgaon And Manesar Plants

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has stepped up its efforts to enhance gender diversity by significantly increasing the participation of women. The brand's shopfloor at its Gurugram and Manesar manufacturing plants. The move marks a formal expansion of women's roles into core vehicle assembly and engine transmission operations, positioning the company among the few Indian automakers to deploy women in such hands on production roles at scale.

Over the past two years, Maruti Suzuki has ramped up recruitment of women for vehicle manufacturing and engine transmission roles at its Gurugram and Manesar facilities. In the past year alone, more than 190 women have been deployed on the shopfloor, pushing the company's overall women workforce across all functions beyond the 1,300 employee mark. These employees are engaged in assembly-line and quality-control tasks that demand precision and consistency, replicating the job profiles and responsibilities of their male colleagues.

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The women recruits undergo the same on-the-job training and skill-development programs as male workers, with equal access to internal mobility and career progression opportunities. The company has calibrated this approach to ensure a level playing field in terms of technical upskilling and performance evaluation, without creating segregated or tokenistic roles.

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To underpin the initiative, Maruti Suzuki has carried out a series of infrastructure upgrades at the Gurugram and Manesar plants. These include dedicated restrooms, changing areas, creche facilities, and enhanced security such as round-the-clock guards and patrolling during evening shifts. The company has also provided sensitisation and POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) training for all employees to foster an inclusive, harassment-free work culture on the shopfloor.

Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi emphasised that while women have long been present in functions such as engineering, marketing, finance, legal, logistics, and supply chain, meaningful integration occurs when they participate directly in building vehicles on the shopfloor. He described the creation of a "supportive ecosystem" for women workers as a priority, underlining that the company's aim is not only to meet diversity targets but to embed inclusion into day-to-day manufacturing operations.