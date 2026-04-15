Top 7 7-Seater Cars India Chose In FY26: Ertiga, Scorpio, Innova And More

India's preference for practical family movers remained stronger than ever in FY26, with MPVs and three-row SUVs continuing to dominate the 7-seater space. From the ever-reliable Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to the more premium XL6, buyer choices reflected a clear focus on space, efficiency, comfort, and value. Here's a look at the seven top-selling 7-seaters sold in India in FY26.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

In FY26, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has topped the list of the best-selling 7-seater cars, with total sales of 1,98,876 units, surpassing the 1,90,972 units sold in FY25, recording a 4.1% YoY growth and 21.3% segment share.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that delivers 102 bhp and 136.8 Nm, available with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. A CNG version, producing 87bhp and 121.5Nm, is also offered and comes with a manual transmission. With all of this, the vehicle continues to have a starting price of Rs 8.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio is a popular name in India for more than two decades, and is the second best-selling seven-seater of FY26. The Mahindra Scorpio recorded sales of 1,78,800 units in the term, which is 8.5% higher than the 1,64,842 units sold in FY26.

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Also, Mahindra is reading the facelift version of the Scorpio, which is expected to be launched soon, the spy shots of the Scorpio facelift hint at several design tweaks along with new updates to the feature list.

Toyota Innova

The Toyota Innova Crysta and the Hycross have jointly registered sales of 1,12,188 in FY26, witnessing a 4.6% YoY growth compared to the 1,07,204 units sold in FY25.

Toyota Innova Hycross

Mahindra Bolero

The second Mahindra seven-seater that has registered itself in the best-selling seven seater list is the popular Mahindra Bolero. The Mahindra Bolero has recorded YoY growth of 16.2%, among all the cars in the list. In FY26, the Mahindra Bolero recorded sales of 1,10,136 units in FY26, surpassing the 94,750 units sold in FY25.

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Mahindra XUV 7XO, XUV 700

Despite a 6.1 per cent year-on-year decline, Mahindra's flagship three-row SUV still ranked among India's top-selling 7-seaters in FY2026, finishing fifth with 87,412 units sold. This was down from 93,082 units in FY2025. The recently introduced XUV 7XO, a comprehensively updated take on the XUV700, has helped keep interest strong, backed by its feature-rich cabin, capable powertrains, and solid safety reputation.

Kia Carens, Carens Clavis

The Kia Carens and the Carens Clavis rank at number six on the list of the best-selling 7-seaters in FY26 with sales of 76,837, registering a 18.9% YoY growth in FY26, outscaling the 64,609 units sold in FY25.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 102 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque, available with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Customers also have the choice of a CNG variant, which generates 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm, and is offered solely with the manual transmission.

In FY26, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 posted sales of 37,159 units, surpassing the 37,111 units sold in FY25, resulting in a marginal YoY growth of 0.1 %.