VinFast VF MPV 7 Launched In India At Rs 24.49 Lakh; Offers 517 Km Range

VinFast has launched the VF MPV 7 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the third model of the brand in the country and will be followed by a version aimed at fleet buyers. The new commercial version of the vehicle will be called Limo Green and is expected to launch later this year. The bookings for the electric VF MPV 7 are already underway for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Design, Dimensions

The upcoming electric MPV measures 4,740 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width, and 1,734 mm in height. With all of this, it offers a boot space of 1,240 litres. It comes with a design in sync with the brand's design language. The front fascia consists of LED DRLs merging at the center with the "V" logo of the brand. It also gets vertically oriented headlamps along with a fresh design for the grille.

Also Read: VinFast VF MPV 7 Launch LIVE: Price, Range, Features, Specs, And More

From the side, the electric car has a typical MPV silhouette and comes with pull-style door handles. The design is complemented by the presence of 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear end of the vehicle also gets a slim design for the taillights and lighting covering the width of the vehicle, converging at the center to form a "V".

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VinFast VF MPV 7: Interior, Features

On the inside, the VF MPV 7 is aimed at offering practicality with features such as a 10.1-inch infotainment display, USB-A and USB-C charging ports, a driver's seat that can be adjusted for height, and a steerable column for better ergonomics. All of this is complemented by the presence of leatherette. Additionally, it includes a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an all-disc braking system, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and support for braking and stability.



Here's a detailed feature list of the VinFast VF MPV 7:

Free-standing 25.65 cm (10.1") infotainment screen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

Speakers in all doors

Connected car technology

Type A and Type C USB ports

12 V port in first row and boot

Comfort and Convenience:

Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold

Auto-fold body-coloured ORVM with LED turn signal

Passive keyless entry

Brake pedal integrated starter (No push button needed)

All windows auto up/down with anti-pinch

Automatic HVAC with PM 2.5 air filter

Dedicated AC controls for third row with ergonomically positioned air vents

Cup holders in third row

ViVi virtual assistant

Camp mode that keeps the lights, HVAC, and infotainment systems on

VinFast VF MPV 7: Range, Powertrain

The VinFast VF MPV 7 comes with a 60.1 kWh battery, which is said to offer a ARAI range of 517 km on a single charge, driving a front-mounted electric motor. This combination is expected to produce around 201 hp and 280 Nm of torque, along with three driving modes and regenerative braking levels: Low, Medium, and High. The electric vehicle is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in under 9 seconds, with a top speed of 140 kmph.