Massive Fire Breaks Out At BYD Factory In China's Shenzhen: Video

A massive fire broke out at a multi-level parking garage within BYD's manufacturing complex in Shenzhen's Pingshan district. The fire engulfed the building, sending thick pillars of black smoke into the sky and prompting a large scale emergency response. The blaze in the "three-dimensional" parking structure located in the Ma Luan subdistrict was contained by local fire and rescue teams, with no casualties reported so far.

What Happened?

According to reports, the local emergency authorities and the automaker claimed the affected garage was used exclusively to store test and scrapped vehicles. It did not have any production or customer bound units. As per the reports, BYD confirmed that the structure housed experimental, validation, and end-of-life vehicles, and that the incident did not involve active assembly lines or finished products ready for delivery.

WATCH: Massive fire breaks out at Chinese electric vehicle company BYD's parking garage in Shenzhen, China pic.twitter.com/hPMm61hHgu — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 14, 2026

Videos Of Fire In BYD's China Factory

Eyewitness videos and social media clips circulating widely show flames spreading across a long section of the multi-storey building. The visuals shared on social media also show dense smoke drifting over the surrounding industrial area. In response, fire trucks and police units were seen racing to the scene, with multiple response teams working to fully extinguish the fire and secure the perimeter.

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What Caused the Fire?

Preliminary investigations cited by Chinese media indicate that the fire was triggered by improper external construction work. The reports denied any battery-related safety defect in mass-produced vehicles. Authorities have stated the incident did not affect BYD's production facilities or ongoing output at the Pingshan plant. However, the final cause and damage assessment remains under review. Based on the latest updates shared by Chinese media outlets, the fire has been fully extinguished.

BYD's Operations

The incident comes at a time when the Chinese automaker has been working on expanding its charging network. The automaker recently expanded its network by 5,000 flash charging stations across China. Furthermore, the manufacturer continues to increase its scale of operations with ongoing changes in the global market.