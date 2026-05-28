Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Review: Not Just A Motorcycle; It's A Statement

First revealed at the EICMA, then showcased at the Motoverse 2025, the Bullet 650 was a long time coming. Royal Enfield's 650-cc platform has spawned multiple motorcycles over the years, but this one carries the most iconic nameplate of them all.

The Bullet 650 isn't just another addition; it's an emotional extension of a legacy. Perhaps, the strongest identity yet on this twin-cylinder platform.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Familiar Design, Bigger Presence

At first glance, it's unmistakably a Bullet. From a distance, you'd easily mistake it for the Bullet 350, but walk closer, and the scale becomes apparent. This is a bigger, more muscular machine. Royal Enfield has played it safe, and rightly so. The design sticks to the classic template: Hand-painted pinstripes on the tank, premium metallic badges, circular LED headlamp with a cap and a long, single-piece flowing seat.

It's familiar, timeless, and exactly what a Bullet should look like, just ... more substantial. Despite its vintage styling, the Bullet 650 gets a few modern touches. The Tripper Navigation is standard equipment. A clean and minimal instrument cluster has a familial touch. Needless to mention, the twin exhausts add visual balance and character. The Bullet 650 rides on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear cross-spoke wheels. However, the tube tyres might need extra caution, especially on long-distance rides.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Shared DNA Across the 650 Line-Up

The Bullet 650 borrows heavily from its siblings: Engine, frame, suspension and electricals. That's not necessarily a bad thing. You also get adjustable brake and clutch levers and USB charging. It's a mix of tried-and-tested hardware with just enough modern usability.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Big Bike Feel, Surprisingly Manageable

Weighing in at 243 kg, the Bullet 650 is not a lightweight motorcycle. Swing a leg over, and you'll notice the heft. But once moving, it feels surprisingly manageable. The seat height is 800 mm - easy to flat-foot. The stance is comfortable, commanding yet upright.

Out on an open road, especially at a relaxed pace, the weight almost disappears. It's a proper Sunday cruiser.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650: The Familiar 648 Engine

Let's get to the heart of it: The tried-and-tested twin. A 648-cc, parallel-twin engine generates 47 hp and 52.3 Nm, and it is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. If you've ridden the Super Meteor, Interceptor or Continental GT, you already know what to expect.

The engine is smooth and refined, and best enjoyed when ridden unhurried. Plenty of torque at low revs makes the tractability of the twin shine. Ask for 35 kmph at 5th gear - Bullet 650 says 'not a problem'. It's easy-going rather than outright aggressive.

Sure, it can be fast when you need it to be. Zooming to triple digits or even maintaining them isn't a problem for the engine, at least.

It's not a top-end thrill machine. Vibrations on the pegs and bar-ends are annoying at high speeds. It's built for relaxed, effortless cruising. Perfectly in line with the Bullet's character. The exhaust note? It's got that familiar, pleasing thrum.

There are a couple of trade-offs. The engine heat is noticeable, especially in traffic. Long hours in the saddle during the summer won't be a pleasant experience. The massive twin returns a fuel efficiency of up to 20 km/l in the city and around 23 km/l on highways.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Ride & Handling

The Bullet 650 rides with a soft, compliant setup. It absorbs bad roads fairly well. It feels more comfortable than the Shotgun and Super Meteor. However, its size and upright setup come with limitations. Wide handlebars and no wind protection mean a strong wind blast at higher speeds. It fatigues the rider.

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Also, a wheelbase of 1480 mm is rather long. It ensures stability at the expense of agility. Cornering is enjoyable, but Bullet 650 is not a bike you'd flick around aggressively.

The brakes are predictable and progressive. But given the weight, you need to stay alert and plan your braking a bit more carefully.

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Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Verdict: Heart Over Head

Priced at Rs 3.65 lakh (ex-showroom), the Bullet 650 isn't a purely logical buy. This is an emotional decision.

You're buying a motorcycle with timeless road presence and a characterful 650cc engine. The Bullet 650 is niche, but that's exactly its appeal. It's built to stir emotion, not just tick specification boxes. The Big Bullet isn't just a motorcycle-it's a statement.