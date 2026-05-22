Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Modified In Neo-Retro Style Has Bullet 650 Vibes

Royal Enfield has once again found an unlikely spotlight on the custom-bike circuit, this time through the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650. Reimagined as the RSD Reload 650 by Roland Sands Design, the modified motorcycle is drenched in retro style and carries more than a hint of Bullet character.

The custom build made its debut at the One Motorcycle Show in Portland, Oregon. The event, running every spring since 2009, has become a stage for radical interpretations of production motorcycles, and the Reload 650 sits comfortably among its standout creations.

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Roland Sands, racer-turned-builder and founder of RSD, has taken the Shotgun 650 and dressed it in a sleek black-and-gold livery very similar to the brand's signature Bullet style. The design leans into 1980s AMA racing aesthetics, giving it a track-inspired look. The bike features angular tail bodywork, a gunfighter-style solo seat, and a cleaner, more planted silhouette.

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Race-derived cues appear throughout the build. These include upgraded suspension, five-spoke wheels designed by RSD, custom shift levers and footpegs, and a two-into-one S&S exhaust system with a sharper note. A one-piece aluminium front fender strut doubles as a structural brace, improving rigidity while lending a cleanly sculpted front end.

The Reload 650 also borrows from West Coast custom culture, with a bar riser and wide, straight handlebars that place the rider in a classic upright, elbows-out stance. Fine detailing extends to a finned design language that runs from the front fender strut through the engine covers, subtly nodding to Southern California hot-rodding traditions.

With its retro superbike lines, minimal chrome, and purposeful stance, the Reload 650 feels more like a modernised Bullet-650 than a typical cafe-racer or scrambler. As expected, the RSD Reload 650 is a one-off.