Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Start In Bengaluru, More Cities In Line

From the point of time when the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 was showcased to the moment we rode it, one question remained firm - Will Royal Enfield really sell it in India? The answer is - Royal Enfield has started deliveries of its first-ever electric motorcycle in the country. Initiated in a phased manner, the brand has commenced customer hand-overs from Bengaluru for now. At the time of the launch and test rides, Royal Enfield confirmed that the Flying Flea C6 will not be restricted to just Bengaluru. Well, it still remains a question - which city the FF.C6 is reaching next.

Beyond the motorcycle, Flying Flea electric mobility brand from Royal Enfield, has built an integrated ownership ecosystem that keeps riders connected, supported and effortlessly on the move. With multiple touchpoints operational across Bengaluru, the hub-and-spoke network delivers comprehensive service coverage and convenient access for customers across the city.

The hub service centre in BTM Layout will manage specialised service support, while the spoke centres spread across the city will handle regular service and maintenance. Unlocking existing network advantage, Flying Flea will operate a shop-in-shop format within current Royal Enfield showrooms and service centers to ensure extensive reach.

Additionally, every FF.C6 comes with 24x7 Roadside Assistance, ensuring help is always within reach. Flying Flea is following a city-by-city approach for the roll-out of FF.C6.

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Flying Flea C6: Colours & Price

The Flying Flea C6 is available in two colour options, namely Storm Black and Flea Green. Talking of prices, the Flying Flea C6 is priced at Rs 2.79 Lakh (ex-showroom), while buying it with the BaaS plan will set you back by Rs 1.99 Lakh and battery EMI.

Flying Flea C6: Range, Specs

The Flying Flea C6 features a 15.4 kW (20 hp) PMSM electric motor and uses a 3.91 kWh battery pack. As per the reported specifications, the motorcycle can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in just 3.7 seconds and achieve a maximum speed of 115 kmph. It has a claimed IDC range of 154 km, and the onboard charger can recharge the battery from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 65 minutes.

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Flying Flea C6: Design

In terms of aesthetics, the Flying Flea C6 adopts a unique and compact style. Inspired by the original Flying Flea, this electric motorcycle showcases an exposed frame, girder-type front suspension, a floating seat, and a detachable pillion seat. These features provide it with a distinctive character compared to Royal Enfield's traditional petrol motorcycles.

