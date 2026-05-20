VinFast's Green SM Cabs Likely To Charge Rs 8 Per Km, Set To Compete With Ola, Uber

Vingroup, the Vietnamese company, is planning to enter the cab aggregation market in India with Green SM. Green SM, which is also known internationally as GSM or Green and Smart Mobility, is the ride-hailing and electric taxi service supported by Vietnam's Vingroup ecosystem. VinFast is a part of the Vingroup group as well.

Before officially launching its operations, the brand has started hiring driver partners ahead of its entry into the fleet mobility space. The brand has already released social media advertisements across platforms, encouraging driver partners to join through drives such as 'Driver Nahi, Partner Bano'.

Also Read: Skoda Epiq Electric SUV Unveiled, Brand's Smallest EV Promises 440 Km Range

The ads claim potential earnings of up to Rs 40,000 per month for the driver partners, in addition to insurance benefits and incentives linked to performance. The promotional materials prominently showcase VinFast-branded electric vehicles marked with Green SM branding. These campaigns seem to target drivers in the NCR, featuring visuals of landmarks in Delhi and messaging in Hindi.

Also Read: 3-Year-Old Child Walks Away From Car Flipped By Mother Escaping Police: Video

Green SM's India plans also come at a time when the country's EV-only cab aggregation space is undergoing disruption following the suspension of BluSmart's operations earlier this year, potentially opening up space for newer electric mobility platforms. The company could also indirectly challenge larger aggregators such as Uber and Ola in the urban electric mobility segment.

If reports are to be trusted, the EV-based cabs will likely have fares starting at Rs 8 per km. However, there is no official confirmation from the brand yet.

The latest developments back the brand's claim that a larger VinFast-Vingroup ecosystem might be gearing up for a more extensive mobility strategy in India that goes beyond just selling vehicles, potentially including fleet management, ride-sharing, and the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem.

VinFast is already making arrangements for its passenger vehicle operations in India with the establishment of a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu and has also expressed interest in opportunities related to fleet-based mobility.