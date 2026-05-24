New-Gen VinFast VF8 Electric SUV Revealed With 500 Km Range

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast has officially revealed the new-generation VinFast VF8 electric SUV in its home market. The new-gen VinFast VF8 comes with a fresh design, updated cabin, and improved software-focused technology. This is also the first VinFast model to move into its second generation as the company continues to expand its global EV portfolio. Bookings for the new-gen VinFast VF8 will begin in Vietnam from May 27, while deliveries are expected to start from late July 2026.

VinFast VF8: Design And Exterior

The new-gen VinFast VF8 now looks sleeker and sharper than before. At the front, the VinFast VF8 gets signature wing-shaped LED DRLs connected by a V-shaped lighting element along with a large gloss-black fascia. The bumper also features large air channels, which help improve aerodynamic efficiency.

On the sides, the VinFast VF8 rides on newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels and gets a rising window line for a sportier stance. The rear design has also been revised with connected V-shaped LED tail-lamps and a cleaner overall layout.

Dimensionally, the new VinFast VF8 measures 4,701 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width, and 1,670 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,840 mm and a ground clearance of 170 mm.

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VinFast VF8: Interior And Features

Inside, the VinFast VF8 gets a completely redesigned cabin. The dashboard is dominated by a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while a separate digital driver's display has also been added this time. The SUV also receives a new two-spoke steering wheel and a steering-column-mounted gear selector.

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Feature highlights on the new VinFast VF8 include dual-zone climate control with air purification, powered front seats with memory function, reclining rear seats, wireless connected tech, voice assistant support, and an 8-speaker audio system. The electric SUV also gets ADAS features, blind-spot monitoring, highway assist, and a 360-degree camera setup.

VinFast VF8: Powertrain

Powering the VinFast VF8 is a front-mounted electric motor producing 228 hp and 330 Nm of torque. The SUV uses a 60.13 kWh battery pack and offers a claimed driving range of up to 500 km on the NEDC cycle.

The VinFast VF8 supports fast charging as well, with the battery capable of charging from 10 to 70 percent in under 30 minutes. Drivers can also choose between Eco, Normal, and Sport driving modes.

VinFast has additionally equipped the VF8 with a new integrated thermal management system to improve battery efficiency and charging performance.