Most Affordable Electric 7-Seater Cars You Can Buy In India: Mahindra XEV 9S, VinFast VF MPV 7, and More

The demand for seven-seater cars in India is steadily rising, and the shift toward electric cars is accelerating just as quickly. Combining practicality with sustainability, electric 7-seaters are emerging as a smart choice for larger families. Automakers are now introducing more accessible options in this space, making it easier for buyers to opt for spacious, zero-emission mobility without stretching their budgets. Here are the most affordable 7 seater electric cars you can buy in India.

Kia Carens Clavis EV

The Kia Carens Clavis is the most affordable electric seven-seater available in the Indian market, available at a starting price of Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Carens Clavis EV gets two battery pack options, including a 42 kWh battery and a 51.4 kWh battery. The power unit is mated with a 99Kw and 126Kw output motor that claims to churn out 255 Nm torque. Talking about the range, the 42 kWh battery pack is keen to deliver an ARAI-certified range of 404 km, while the larger battery pack offers an ARAI range of 490 km.

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Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra launched the XEV 9S electric seven-seater in November 2025 at a starting price of Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The seven-seater SUV is claimed to be India's first authentic electric origin 7-seater SUV built ground-up on the INGLO architecture. The Mahindra XEV 9S offers three battery pack options: 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh. The 59 kWh battery is capable of delivering a peak power of 170 kW, the 70 kWh battery delivers 180 kW, and the 79 kWh battery promises 210 kW of peak power.

VinFast VF MPV 7

The newest entrant in the list of the most affordable electric seven seater cars in India is the VinFast VF MPV 7. The VinFast VF MPV 7 comes with a 60.1 kWh battery, which is said to offer an ARAI range of 517 km on a single charge, driving a front-mounted electric motor. This combination is expected to produce around 201 hp and 280 Nm of torque.

The prices of the VinFast VF MPV 7 start from Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

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BYD eMax 7

Available at a starting price of Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the BYD eMax 7 poses as a direct rival to the VinFast VF MPV 7 in the Indian market. The BYD eMax 7 is available in two variants: Premium and Superior. The Premium variant is powered by a 55.4 kWh battery pack paired with a 161 hp motor, while the Superior variant features a larger 71.8 kWh battery with a 201 hp motor. Both variants deliver the same torque output of 310 Nm. The claimed range for the Premium variant is 420 km, while the Superior variant offers a range of 530 km under the NEDC cycle.