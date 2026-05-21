Car Crashes Into Tiffin Centre After Hitting Multiple Vehicles In Hyderabad

A major accident was narrowly averted in Hyderabad's Kukatpally area after a speeding electric car lost control and crashed into a busy roadside tiffin centre on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred when the electric car was travelling from Vivekananda Nagar Kaman towards Allwyn Colony.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was moving at a very high speed before the driver reportedly lost control. The vehicle first rammed into a two-wheeler, an auto, then into another car and then crashed straight into a tiffin centre.

The sudden crash created panic in the busy locality. Customers inside the tiffin centre, nearby shopkeepers, motorists and pedestrians ran for safety after hearing the loud impact.

A car, a bike and property damaged at the tiffin centre were reported due to the accident, fortunately, no deaths or serious injuries were reported. Police said a few people suffered minor injuries and escaped with shock.

Police reached the spot immediately after receiving information and began an investigation.

The damaged vehicles were later removed from the road to clear traffic congestion in the area, and further investigation is underway.