9 Hoax Bomb Threats In A Single Day Trigger Alert At Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport received nine bomb calls on a single day on Wednesday. According to the sources, GHIAL Customer Support received nine bomb threat emails concerning multiple flights from a single email ID.

The threats were assessed as non-specific by the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC), following which security measures were enhanced, the aircraft were parked at remote bays, thorough aircraft searches were conducted by the concerned airlines, and police complaints were lodged.

Earlier, on May 15, Lufthansa flight LH-754 and on May 16 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Flight KL-873, were linked to a bomb threat alert that triggered a massive security protocol at the busy international airport of Hyderabad.

Though amid threats, flights continued their operation, airport procedures experienced disruptions due to mandatory inspections and heightened security screening. Even fake bomb threats create major operational challenges because aviation rules require every threat to be treated seriously.