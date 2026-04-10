Weed Worth Rs 4.6 Crore Seized By Customs At Hyderabad Airport

Two persons were arrested and 13.2 kg of hydroponic weed worth about Rs 4.6 crore was seized at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in one of the biggest drug busts of the year.

Customs officials intercepted an Indian passenger who arrived from Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight TG-329 after behavioural profiling. During a search of his baggage, officers found 22 vacuum-sealed packets of hydroponic weed concealed inside his luggage.

The passenger was arrested under the NDPS Act. In a follow-up operation, Customs officials arrested another man believed to be the mastermind behind the racket. Investigators said he arranged travel, logistics and instructions for carriers bringing the drugs into India.

The latest seizure has again highlighted Hyderabad's emergence as a major hub for the smuggling of hydroponic weed, also known as "hydro weed". Unlike traditional cannabis, hydroponic weed is grown indoors without soil and contains far higher levels of THC, making it more potent and expensive.

Officials said most consignments are entering through Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from Southeast Asian countries, especially Thailand. Smugglers often use routes through Bangkok, Colombo and Dubai and conceal the drug in false-bottom suitcases, vacuum-sealed packets and electronic items.

Customs data show that in the financial year 2025-26, Hyderabad Customs has seized 160 kg of hydroponic weed and arrested 30 persons in similar cases. Over the last eight months alone, agencies have recovered more than 135 kg of the drug valued at over Rs 80 crore. The market value of seized drugs goes multi-million dollars higher.

Among the biggest cases this year was the seizure of 27.1 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 9.5 crore from four passengers who arrived from Bangkok on January 30. Seven people were arrested in that case. Another 25.45 kg worth Rs 8.9 crore was seized from two passengers on March 29. In January, Customs also recovered 12.95 kg valued at Rs 12.95 crore from a passenger arriving from Bangkok.

Officials say the drug is increasingly being consumed by affluent users, including young professionals and corporate employees, due to its high potency and "premium" image.