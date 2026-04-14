Trisha Krishnan Receives Bomb Threat At Chennai Home, Turns Out Hoax

A hoax bomb threat has once again created panic in Chennai, this time targeting actress Trisha Krishnan.

An email was received at the Tamil Nadu DGP control room claiming that explosives had been planted at her residence in Alwarpet, as well as at the Bangladesh Deputy Consulate.

Following the alert, Teynampet police, along with sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squads, carried out an intensive search operation. However, the threat was later confirmed to be a hoax. Likewise few days back bomb threat mails were received for Rajinikanth and Dhanush's residence also. Later which were also found to be hoax.

In recent times, the Chennai DGP office has been receiving multiple bomb threat emails targeting prominent personalities.

Police investigations have so far found these threats to be fake. Authorities have also warned of strict action and have made arrests in connection with such hoax threats.

Meanwhile, police are continuing their investigation by tracing the email ID used to send the threat.

In other news, Trisha's appearance with TVK Chief and Actor Vijay at a wedding event went viral with several speculation surrounding it. Vijay's wife Sankgeetha has applied for divorce alleging Vijay is in relationship with actress.

ALSO READ | Trisha Trolls Rumours Of Quitting Films: 'Apparently I Have Married A Rich Businessman'