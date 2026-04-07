Trisha Trolls Rumours Of Quitting Films: 'Apparently I Have Married A Rich Businessman'

Trisha Krishnan has been in the headlines ever since she was spotted at a wedding reception in Chennai with actor and TVK founder Vijay. What made matters worse was the timing. Trisha and Vijay's very public appearance came days after Vijay's wife Sangkeetha Sornalingam filed a petition for divorce.

Today, Trisha shared an Instagram Story lashing out at reports claiming that she will soon announce her retirement from the film industry. Several publications ran speculative articles stating that the actor has stopped signing new projects.

Screenshot of Trisha's Instagram Story.

Trisha wrote: "Apparently I've quit films, married a rich businessman and I'm raising quadruplets who turned two yesterday! Anything else I should add or did we cover today's fiction quota?"

Soon after Trisha and Vijay's videos from the Chennai wedding reception went viral on the Internet, Vijay indirectly addressed cheating and divorce rumours at one of his TVK rallies ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. Trisha, on the other hand, gave it back to actor Parthiban who took an aim at her amid affair rumours with Vijay.

Just days ago, Trisha shared multiple cryptic posts on love, peace, and self-worth, which got the Internet talking.

One of the posts featured a woman saying, "I'm at a stage in my life where I don't argue anymore. If you say an elephant can fly, you're absolutely right. Not because I agree, but because I don't care enough to convince you.

"I've learnt something important - peace is more valuable than being right. Silence is cheaper than explaining, and not everyone deserves access to your energy. Some arguments are not misunderstandings; they are invitations to drain yourself. So I decline, smile and keep my peace."

She later shared another post that read, "Love is not everything, and yet everything is meaningless without love." Trisha responded to the quote with a one-word reply: "Fact".

Vijay and Trisha are one of the most popular on-screen pairs in the Tamil film industry. They have co-starred in Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and most recently, in Leo.

Trisha is currently waiting for the release of her Tamil film Karuppu with Suriya.

Also Read | Viral Video: Trisha Avoids Paparazzi At Chennai Airport Amid Vijay Affair Rumours