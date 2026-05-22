Two MLAs From IUML, VCK Take Oath In Vijay's Cabinet In Tamil Nadu

Two MLAs from the Indian Union Muslim League or IUML and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi or VCK have extended their support to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay. The two MLAs - AM Shahjahan from the Papanasam Assembly constituency (IUML) and Vanni Arasu from the Tindivanam constituency (VCK) took oath today.

On Thursday, 21 MLAs from TVK and two from Congress - Rajesh Kumar and P Vishwanathan - took oath. Earlier, on May 10, Vijay took oath as chief minister along with nine ministers from his party, the TVK.

Vijay's Cabinet is now complete with 35 ministers, including himself. He can have up to 35 ministers, which is 15 percent of the Assembly strength of 234.

In recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, TVK emerged as the single largest party, winning 108 seats in the 234-member assembly, but fell short of majority. After days of back and forth with allies, Vijay mamaged to prove majority and form government.

Congress' five MLAs, two each from the two Left parties, the VCK and the IUML provided the needed strength to Vijay's party to go past the magic number of 118 in the House of 234.