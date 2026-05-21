Tamil Nadu Ministries: Vijay Keeps Home, Changes Finance. Full List

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Thursday expanded his Cabinet with the induction of 23 new ministers, including two from the Congress. Earlier Vijay took oath as chief minister along with 9 ministers from his party, the TVK.

After the expansion, the chief minister allocated the portfolios to his new ministers and also tweaked some given earlier.

The superstar-turned-chief minister has kept the important Home portfolio to himself along with General Administration and water supply. The choice of Home portfolios highlights Vijay's priorities as law and order and women safety were his top promises during the campaign. He has also kept the Youth Welfare portfolio to himself in a message to the young voters who were instrumental in TVK's stellar show in elections.

Chief minister also changed the Finance portfolio previously allocated to senior leader KA Sengottaiyan, who will now be Revenue Minister. Marie Wilson will now be the state Finance Minister.

Two Congress MLAs - Rajesh Kumar and P Vishwanathan - also took oath as ministers on Thursday. Rajesh Kumar has been allocated Tourism Ministry and Vishawanathan has been given charge of Higher Education.

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Vijay's Cabinet now has 32 ministers. He can have up to 35 ministers, which is 15 percent of the Assembly strength of 234. Space has been kept for two more allies, the VCK and the IUML, who have till now not confirmed their participation in the government.

Here is the complete list of ministers in the Vijay Cabinet:

C Joseph Vijay, Chief Minister

General Administration

Police & Home

Special Programme Implementation

Poverty Alleviation & Rural Indebtedness

Youth Welfare

Urban & Water Supply

N Marie Wilson

Finance, Planning and Development

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N Anand

Rural Development

Panchayats & Panchayat Union

Irrigation

R Nirmalkumar

Energy Resources and Law

KA Sengottaiyan

Revenue and Disaster Management

Srinath

Fisheries

Kamali S

Animal Husbandry

C Vijayalakshmi

Milk and Dairy Development

RV Ranjithkumar

Forests

Vinoth

Agriculture

Rajeev

Environment & Climate Change

B Rajkumar

Housing and Urban Development

V Gandhiraj

Co-operation

Mathan Raja P

MSMEs, Rural, Cottage & Small Industries

Jegadeshwari K

Social Welfare & Women Empowerment

Rajesh Kumar S

Tourism

M Vijay Balaji

Handlooms, Textiles and Khadi

Logesh Tamilselvan D

Commercial Taxes and Registration

Vijay Tamilan Parthiban A

Transport

Ramesh

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

P Viswanathan

Higher Education

Kumar R

Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology & Digital Services

Thennarasu K

Non-Resident Tamils Welfare

V Sampath Kumar

Backward Classes Welfare

Mohamed Farvas J

Labour Welfare and Skill Development

D Sarathkumar

Human Resources Management

Vignesh K

Prohibition and Excise