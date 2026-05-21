Air India's Delhi-Bengaluru Flight Suffers Tail Strike During Landing

An Air India flight reported a tailstrike incident while landing in Bengaluru airport today, officials said. The aircraft that came from Delhi landed safely and the crew and passengers disembarked normally, officials said.

Air India flight AI2651, a narrow-body Airbus aircraft of the A320 series, has been grounded for inspection following the tailstrike incident, officials said. Due to this, its return flight to Delhi has been cancelled.

The Tata-owned airline said alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate the affected passengers at the earliest. "Our ground teams in Bengaluru are providing all necessary assistance," it said, adding the incident will be investigated in accordance with established procedures and coordination with the regulatory authorities.

"Air India regrets the inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority," an airline spokesperson said.