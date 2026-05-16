5 Electric SUVs That Can Make Sense Amid Fuel Price Hike

Fuel prices have a way of changing buying decisions. For many Indian buyers, the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices can be among the reasons to rethink what kind of SUV makes sense in the long run. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal to save fuel has also added a fresh nudge to this conversation. That is where electric SUVs are starting to look more practical than aspirational. They may still need home charging, planning, and a bigger upfront spend in some cases, but their lower running costs and improving real-world usability are making them harder to ignore. Here are five options you can consider if you have started to think in the same direction.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki has entered the electric SUV space with the e-Vitara. The SUV is priced from Rs 10.99 lakh under the BaaS model. It is offered with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery packs, with the larger version claiming an ARAI-certified range of up to 543 km. Power output goes up to around 172 bhp, while features such as a dual-screen layout, ventilated seats, and sliding rear seats give it a more premium feel than several rivals in the segment.

Also Read: India-Bound Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Launched In Japan: Everything You Need To Know

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra's BE 6 has also managed to grab attention quickly after its launch, thanks to its strong performance numbers and bold positioning in the market. The EV is available with two battery options: a 59 kWh pack that produces 170 kW and a larger 79 kWh unit that delivers 210 kW. Both versions make 380 Nm of torque, and the rear-wheel-drive setup helps the SUV sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds. Range figures stand at up to 557 km for the 59 kWh version and 638 km for the larger battery pack. Prices for the Mahindra BE 6 start at Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Ganga Expressway Toll-Free Rides End: Here's How Much You'll Have To Pay

MG Windsor Pro

For buyers looking at a practical EV for everyday city use, the MG Windsor Pro makes a strong case. It is well-suited to frequent intra-city travel, thanks to its spacious cabin, large boot, and supportive seating. The tall stance also helps create a comfortable, airy feel inside, making it easy to use as a family runabout. The Pro version adds features such as ADAS, ventilated seats, and a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack, which delivers an ARAI-certified range of 449 km.

Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV is one of the more affordable electric SUVs currently on sale, with prices starting at Rs 9.69 lakh under the BaaS model. Tata offers the Punch EV with 30 kWh and 40 kWh battery packs, with the smaller unit suited for city use and the larger version stretching the real-world range to around 355 km. The long-range model also makes 129 bhp.

VinFast VF7

The VinFast VF 7 is another interesting option for those who want a value-oriented EV with a good mix of space, features, and range. Measuring over 4.5 metres in length, it offers a roomy second row and a solid road presence. It also comes well equipped and gets a powerful motor with all-wheel drive, which should make it feel quick and capable in everyday use. Its 70.7 kWh battery pack offers an ARAI-certified range of 510 km. Prices start at 21.89 lakh (ex-showroom).