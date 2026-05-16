Ganga Expressway Toll-Free Rides End: Here's How Much You'll Have To Pay

Ganga Expressway was inaugurated on April 29, 2026, offering users a few days of free trial before toll charges are levied. However, the toll-free ride for travellers on the 594 km speed corridor has now ended. Hence, the travellers between Meerut and Prayagraj will be liable to pay up charges depending on the vehicle type and distance covered.

Ganga Expressway Toll Charges

Ganga Expressway follows a "closed toll system", which means toll charges will be calculated strictly on the basis of the distance travelled by the vehicle. Toll payments will be made entirely through FASTag, so vehicles can pass through smoothly without stopping. According to toll rates released by UPEIDA (Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority), charges for different categories of vehicles are as follows:

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For light vehicles such as cars, jeeps and vans, the toll has been fixed at Rs 2.55 per kilometre.

For two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and tractors, the toll is Rs 1.28 per kilometre.

Light commercial vehicles and mini buses will have to pay Rs 4.05 per kilometre.

For heavy vehicles such as buses and trucks, the rate has been set at Rs 8.20 per kilometre.

For large multi-axle and heavy machinery vehicles, the toll is Rs 12.60 per kilometre.

Vehicles with 7 or more axles will be charged up to Rs 16.10 per kilometre.

In this framework, a car driver travelling the entire distance from Meerut to Prayagraj will have to pay around Rs 1,515 in tolls. Separately, small commercial vehicles will have to pay approximately Rs 2,405, while buses and trucks may have to pay up to roughly Rs 4,840 in tolls.

Ganga Expressway Toll Rate List

Name of Toll Plaza / Ramp Plaza Toll (Car) Toll (Bus and Truck) Meerut Entry Point Entry Point Simbhaoli 90 285 Syana 205 635 Hasanpur 255 795 Sambhal 345 1090 Chandausi 400 1260 Badaun 435 1375 Prayagraj 1515 2405

How Will Toll Charges Be Collected On Ganga Expressway?

Ganga Expressway toll plazas operate on Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) technology, enabling toll collection without physical barriers. This system allows vehicles to pass through without stopping or reducing speed. The MLFF setup reads the FASTag and registration number of each vehicle and automatically deducts the applicable toll as the vehicle moves along the expressway. At present, toll at exit points still involve manual payment, but authorities are working to upgrade these sections to a free-flow system in the near future.

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Cities Connected By Ganga Expressway

The Ganga Expressway alignment cuts through 12 districts, including Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj. It forms a link between western and eastern Uttar Pradesh in one continuous corridor. The entire stretch has been split into 12 construction packages, each spanning around 49 to 53 km. To manage traffic and toll collection, the expressway will rely on two main toll plazas at Meerut and Prayagraj, along with 19 ramp plazas at intermediate entry and exit points. The project follows a closed-toll system, where the toll is calculated based on the distance travelled along the expressway.