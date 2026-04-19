MG M9, Cyberster Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 5 Lakh; Here's What They Cost Now

JSW MG Motor India has revised the prices of its premium electric lineup, impacting both the luxury MPV and its performance-focused roadster. The latest price hike of up to Rs 5 lakh comes amid rising input costs, making these already premium offerings even more exclusive for buyers in India. The updated pricing sees the MG M9 now retailing at Rs 75.90 lakh (ex-showroom), reflecting a steep increase of Rs 5 lakh over its earlier price. Meanwhile, the MG Cyberster has received a price bump of Rs 2.50 lakh and is now priced at Rs 77.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This move follows the carmaker's earlier announcement of a price revision across its portfolio starting April 2026.

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MG M9

Positioned as a premium electric MPV, the MG M9 is offered in a single, fully-loaded variant and currently does not have a direct electric rival in India. It comes equipped with a large 90 kWh battery pack, delivering an ARAI-claimed range of up to 548 km on a single charge.

MG M9

The M9 is focused heavily on comfort and luxury, featuring a 7-seat layout with ventilated and massage seats, dual-pane sunroofs, and a premium 13-speaker sound system. It also gets Level 2 ADAS and a host of tech-forward features, making it a strong alternative to luxury MPVs like the Kia Carnival, albeit at a significantly higher price point.

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MG Cyberster

On the other hand, the MG Cyberster caters to enthusiasts looking for performance in an electric package. Offered in a single all-wheel-drive variant, the Cyberster uses a dual-motor setup producing 528 bhp and 725 Nm of torque.

MG Cyberster

It is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds, making it one of the quickest EVs in its segment. The roadster is powered by a 77 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of up to 580 km on a single charge.

Both models are sold exclusively through MG Select dealerships, reinforcing their premium positioning in the Indian market.