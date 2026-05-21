5 Affordable CNG Cars To Deal With Increasing Petrol Prices: NDTV AutoMate's Picks

With fuel expenses becoming a major concern for car buyers, CNG vehicles are emerging as one of the most practical alternatives to petrol-powered cars. Factory-fitted CNG models offer lower running costs, impressive mileage figures and dependable performance for everyday use. Indian buyers today have plenty of affordable hatchback, sedan and SUV options to choose from in the CNG segment. Here's a list of the most affordable CNG cars available in India.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Priced from Rs 4.62 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG uses a 1.0-litre engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The hatchback delivers 57 PS and 82.1 Nm in CNG mode while offering an impressive claimed mileage of 32.73 km/kg. Also, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG is a practical city-friendly option with prices starting from Rs 4.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R CNG continues to remain one of the most popular budget family hatchbacks in the country. Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R CNG start from Rs 5.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R gets a 1.0-litre petrol-CNG setup producing 57 hp and 82.1 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. One of the biggest highlights of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R CNG is its claimed mileage figure of 34.05 km/kg.

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Tata Tiago

Though the facelift version of the Tata Tiago is going to be launched soon, for buyers looking to buy an affordable option, the Tata Tiago CNG. The Tata Tiago CNG (pre-facelift) starts at Rs 5.49 lakh and comes powered by a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine. In CNG mode, the Tata Tiago delivers 73 hp and 95 Nm of torque. Tata also offers the Tiago CNG with both manual and AMT gearbox options, something rarely seen in this segment. The Tata Tiago CNG offers a claimed mileage of 26.49 km/kg.

Tata Punch

If you are planning to buy an affordable CNG-powered SUV, the Tata Punch CNG is worth considering. The Tata Punch CNG is priced from Rs 6.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with a 1.2-litre Revotron iCNG engine. The Tata Punch CNG produces 73.3 hp and 103 Nm in CNG mode and is available with both manual and AMT gearbox options. The Tata Punch CNG delivers around 26.99 km/kg mileage. Tata's dual-cylinder technology is another major highlight, as it helps retain usable boot space despite the CNG setup.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

For buyers who prefer a sedan over a hatchback or SUV, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is a practical and fuel-efficient option. Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG start from Rs 8.03 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG uses a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 70 PS and 102 Nm in CNG mode, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG delivers a claimed mileage of 33.73 km/kg, making it one of the most fuel-efficient sedans currently on sale in India.